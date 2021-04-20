Europe

Fearing COVID Slump, Spain Tries to Deter Migrants

April 20, 2021 01:14 PM
Spain’s leaders worry a world economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could send large numbers of African migrants to Europe, using Spain as a gateway.  In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona reports that Spanish authorities are holding thousands of West African migrants, including potential asylum seekers, in emergency camps set up on the Canary Islands.

Camera: Alfonso Beato

 

Alfonso Beato
