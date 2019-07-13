East Asia Pacific

Fearing Crackdown, Christians at Forefront of Hong Kong Protests

As Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters vow to keep up their fight, churches remain on the front lines. Christian groups hold regular public gatherings and sing hymns at demonstrations, both as a way to protest and to de-escalate clashes between police and more aggressive protesters. As VOA's Bill Gallo reports, many churches in Hong Kong fear a crackdown on religion as China expands its influence.

