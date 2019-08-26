East Asia Pacific

Fears Grow Over Heat Dangers At Tokyo 2020 Olympics

August 26, 2019 04:07 PM
Fears Grow Over Heat Dangers At Tokyo 2020 Olympics video player.
Embed
Link

There are growing concerns that the heat and humidity at the Tokyo Olympics next summer may pose a danger to athletes. Earlier this month, a worker at an Olympic construction site in the city died from heat stroke. Across the country, a heat wave beginning in late July killed at least 57 people. Organizers say they are taking measures to combat the potential hazards, as Henry Ridgwell reports from the Japanese capital.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 06:07
Wildfires Continue Scorching the Amazon Region; World Leaders Call for Action
Wildfires Continue Scorching the Amazon Region; World Leaders Call for Action
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 06:05
Botswana Considers Free ARV Treatment for Migrants
Botswana Considers Free ARV Treatment for Migrants
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 06:03
NAACP Delegation Visits Ghana for Year of Return
NAACP Delegation Visits Ghana for 'Year of Return'
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 06:01
As Harvest Looms, Trade Storm Swirls Over US Farmers
As Harvest Looms, Trade Storm Swirls Over US Farmers
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 05:59
Israeli Army Says It Has Foiled Iran's Plan to Attack Israel From Syria
Israeli Army Says It Has Foiled Iran's Plan to Attack Israel From Syria