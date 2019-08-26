Fears Grow Over Heat Dangers At Tokyo 2020 Olympics
August 26, 2019 04:07 PM
Fears Grow Over Heat Dangers At Tokyo 2020 Olympics
There are growing concerns that the heat and humidity at the Tokyo Olympics next summer may pose a danger to athletes. Earlier this month, a worker at an Olympic construction site in the city died from heat stroke. Across the country, a heat wave beginning in late July killed at least 57 people. Organizers say they are taking measures to combat the potential hazards, as Henry Ridgwell reports from the Japanese capital.