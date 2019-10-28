Fenner Wind Farm's Lessons on the Growing Power of Renewable Energy
When the Fenner Wind Farm went online in upstate New York in early 2002, it was the largest in the United States. Today it's still up and running and providing electricity for thousands of homes. It also serves as a teaching tool about renewable energy. Dmitrii Vershinin visited the farm and has more in this story narrated by Anna Rice.