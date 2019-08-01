Feud Between Trump, Congressman Shines Spotlight on Baltimore's Blight
August 1, 2019 03:16 AM
Feud Between Trump, Congressman Shines Spotlight on Baltimore's Blight video player.
A war of words continues between U.S. President Donald Trump and a powerful Democratic lawmaker investigating the Trump White House, Congressman Elijah Cummings of Maryland. The president has criticized the legislator's Baltimore district in comments that many have denounced as racist. Today, like many urban centers, Baltimore struggles to deal with racial unrest, crime, economic inequality and high unemployment. VOA's Carolyn Presutti visited Baltimore and has this report.