Immigration

Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids

August 15, 2019 02:54 AM
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids video player.
Immigration raids in the U.S. led to the apprehension of more than 1,500 undocumented immigrants at job sites last year. They are among about 250,000 immigrants deported in 2018 by the Trump administration. On average about 15 employers per year face criminal charges for hiring undocumented workers. As VOA's Brian Padden reports, advocates and opponents of tighter immigration restrictions argue that raids do little to deter illegal immigration as long as employers are not held accountable. 
 

