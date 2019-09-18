Fighting in Myanmar Leaves Young Women Vulnerable to Trafficking, Forced Marriage
September 18, 2019 06:25 AM
On-going fighting between the Myanmar military and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has led to economic hardships resulting from land losses, displacement and family separation. Many young Burmese women seek work in neighboring China, making them more vulnerable to human trafficking and forced marriages. Steve Sandford spoke with local activists and former victims in northern Myanmar about the impact of human trafficking and filed this report.