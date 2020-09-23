Fighting a Pandemic

As the United States reaches a grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-related deaths, Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the road ahead. Joining Greta is former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Tom Frieden, emergency room physician and former COVID patient Dr. Mizuho Morrison and Diana Berrent, who created Survivor Corps, a support group for people suffering from post-COVID diseases. Airdate: September 23, 2020.