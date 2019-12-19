Film 'Dark Waters' Rings Alarm on Chemical Hazards

Arts & Culture

The legal thriller "Dark Waters" by filmmaker Todd Haynes follows corporate defense attorney Rob Billot as he investigates over a 20-year period the causes of widespread illness and death of people and cattle in a farm community of West Virginia. In the movie, health problems emerge after the chemical company DuPont dumps toxic chemicals in local waters. Based on a true story, the film aims to entertain but also to increase awareness about how hazardous chemicals pose a threat to public health in America and the world over. VOA's Penelope Poulou has more.
 

