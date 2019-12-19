Arts & Culture

The Film Dark Waters Rings the Alarm on Chemical Hazards

December 19, 2019 09:10 PM
The Film 'Dark Waters' Rings the Alarm on Chemical Hazards video player.
Embed
Link

The legal thriller "Dark Waters" by filmmaker Todd Haynes, follows corporate defense attorney Rob Billot as he investigates over a 20-year period the causes of widespread illness and death of cattle and people in a farm community of West Virginia. In the movie, health problems emerge after the chemical company DuPont dumps toxic chemicals in local waters. Based on a true story, the film aims to entertain but also to increase awareness about how hazardous chemicals pose a threat to public health in America and the world over. VOA's Penelope Poulou has more.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Penelope Poulou
Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 17:41
Private Sector Joins Clean Energy Drive for Africa's Refugees
Private Sector Joins Clean Energy Drive for Africa's Refugees
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 15:40
Congressional Leaders Debate Next Steps After Trump Impeachment
Congressional Leaders Debate Next Steps After Trump Impeachment
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 11:32
Fierce Boxing Form Gains Popularity in Nigeria Despite Concerns
Fierce Form of Boxing Gains Popularity in Nigeria
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 11:08
Film 'Dark Waters' Rings Alarm on Chemical Hazards
Film 'Dark Waters' Rings Alarm on Chemical Hazards
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 00:36
Trump Third Impeached US President
Trump Third Impeached US President