The Film Dark Waters Rings the Alarm on Chemical Hazards
December 19, 2019 09:10 PM
The legal thriller "Dark Waters" by filmmaker Todd Haynes, follows corporate defense attorney Rob Billot as he investigates over a 20-year period the causes of widespread illness and death of cattle and people in a farm community of West Virginia. In the movie, health problems emerge after the chemical company DuPont dumps toxic chemicals in local waters. Based on a true story, the film aims to entertain but also to increase awareness about how hazardous chemicals pose a threat to public health in America and the world over. VOA's Penelope Poulou has more.