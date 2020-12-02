USA

Film Documents Lives of Girls, Women on Pine Ridge Reservation, South Dakota

December 02, 2020 07:58 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Poverty, drugs, alcohol, frequent disappearances of young women and the absence of law enforcement are all issues plaguing the Pine Ridge Native American Reservation in South Dakota. But women there are trying to make the future better and brighter as they work to create "a girl society" that is aimed at helping girls aged 10 to 18.
Camera: Vladimir Badikov; Video Editor: Matvey Kulakov; Produced by: Joy Wagner 

Victoria Kupchinetsky
By
Victoria Kupchinetsky
