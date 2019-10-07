Film 'Joker' Raises Concerns of Violence

Arts & Culture

"Joker," by Todd Phillips, is a chilling stand-alone character drama on the creation of Batman's arch nemesis. The film shows how a meek, marginalized man who suffers from mental health disorders is driven by society into a downward spiral, turning into a homicidal maniac. The strong imagery of the film and Joaquin Phoenix's visceral performance have caused security concerns for copycat behavior in theaters. Despite the controversy, the film has shattered the box office on its opening weekend. VOA's Penelope Poulou spoke with film professor May Santiago on the message of the film.

Penelope Poulou
