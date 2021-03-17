Firefighters Rescue Mischievous Goats

Firefighters came to the rescue Sunday of a group of goats trapped in a roof in the northern Colombian department of Santander.

Video footage shot by a tourist shows goats walking on the roof as firefighters try to usher them to safety.

Officers rescued several smaller goats first and the rest jumped from the roof to the ground.

The goats were uninjured and safely released back into the wild.

Officials do not know how the animals reached the roof.

(Reuters)