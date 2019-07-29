US Politics

Fireworks Expected at Upcoming Presidential Debate

July 29, 2019 05:01 AM
Fireworks Expected at Upcoming Presidential Debate
Democratic Party presidential candidates will try to distance themselves from their rivals as they jockey for position in Democratic debates in Detroit this week.  Mike O’Sullivan reports that progressive standard-bearers Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will share the stage on Tuesday, and frontrunner Joe Biden will fend off attacks Wednesday as 10 of 20 candidates square off on each of the two nights.

