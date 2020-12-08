First COVID-19 vaccine administered
December 08, 2020 10:30 PM
A grandmother in Northern Ireland became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial Tuesday. Plus, A Report by the European Broadcasting Union finds the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated change in public service media that fundamentally affects the quality of journalism in both positive and negative ways. And the world says goodbye to the man with the "Right Stuff."