First of Its Kind Solar Power Plant Improves Lives for Syrian Refugees in Jordan
August 28, 2019 04:48 AM
Solar Power Plant Improves Lives for Syrian Refugees in Jordan Camp video player.
In a remote part of Jordan, a first-of-its-kind solar energy plant is powering a Syrian refugee camp and is making a difference in the lives of 40,000 residents, while benefiting the host country and the environment. The project is the innovation of the U.N. Refugee Agency and Sweden’s IKEA Foundation. VOA’s Margaret Besheer visited the plant at Azraq camp.