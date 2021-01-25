USA

First Lady Jill Biden to Focus on Education Policy

January 25, 2021 08:08 AM
Jill Biden, the wife of recently inaugurated President Joe Biden, has made it clear that education policy will be a priority for her in the White House. Biden, who has a doctorate in education, is familiar with life in Washington as her husband spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president under Barack Obama. VOA's Esha Sarai and Carolyn Presutti bring us more about the new U.S. first lady in this profile.

Video editors: Marcus Harton, Esha Sarai 

Esha Sarai
By
Esha Sarai
Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
