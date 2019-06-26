First Living Iraq War Vet Earns Medal of Honor for Valor in Fallujah

The Medal of Honor is the U.S. military's highest award for courage in combat. Several troops died earning that honor in the Iraq War. Tuesday, for the first time, President Trump gave a Medal of Honor to a living veteran of the Iraq conflict. It was November 10, 2004, Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia’s 29th birthday, when he risked his life to save his comrades in an abandoned house in the heart of Fallujah. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more.