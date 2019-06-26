USA

First Living Iraq War Vet Earns Medal of Honor for Valor in Fallujah

June 26, 2019 07:13 AM
The Medal of Honor is the U.S. military's highest award for courage in combat. Several troops died earning that honor in the Iraq War. Tuesday, for the first time, President Trump gave a Medal of Honor to a living veteran of the Iraq conflict. It was November 10, 2004, Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia’s 29th birthday, when he risked his life to save his comrades in an abandoned house in the heart of Fallujah. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more. 

Palestinians Reject Economic Vision of Trump's 'Deal of the Century'
European Countries Bake Under Early Summer Heat Wave
Silicon Valley Looks for Hopeful Signs from Trump and Xi Meeting
New Democratic Bill Aims to Cancel Some 1.5 Trillion in Student Debt
Palestinians Reject Economic Vision of Trump's 'Deal of the Century'
