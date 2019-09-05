US Politics

First Term Congressman Finds Constituent Demands Mirror National Priorities

Splitting time between two cities for work and home is daunting. Add to that working 24/7 for thousands of bosses. That's the life of a U.S. congressman as he works to balance his constituents' needs with his party's platform. Voice of America is following two first year U.S. lawmakers in our project "Climbing the Hill." VOA's Carolyn Presutti shows us how Republican Representative Pete Stauber, representing Minnesota's 8th District deals with local priorities that tie in to national issues.
 

