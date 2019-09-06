USA

First Term Congresswoman Adjusts to Life on Capitol Hill

Voice of America has been following two new U.S. lawmakers during their first year as members of the US Congress.  Republican Pete Stauber of Minnesota's 8th Congressional District and Democratic Representative Katie Porter, of California's 45th congressional districts.  Through our project entitled, "Climbing the Hill," we introduce you to the challenges and successes in their lives, during their first year representing constituents in Washington, DC.  In this report, VOA's Carolyn Presutti shows us how former law professor Katie Porter deals with the transition to "US Representative" Katie Porter.

