First-Year Congressman Makes Every Minute Count

Nearly a year ago, VOA first met with two newly elected US Representatives for a project entitled, “Climbing the Hill.” Through the lives of California Democrat Katie Porter and Minnesota Republican Pete Stauber we hope to show you what it’s like to be a new representative at the US Capitol. In our final installment, we look at the challenges a representative faces during a typical day. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti started the day at 6:30am with Representative Pete Stauber, who’s already been awake for a half hour.