USA

Five Years After Ferguson, States Rein in Punishment of the Poor

August 15, 2019 05:20 AM
Five Years After Ferguson, States Rein in Punishment of the Poor video player.
Embed

Criminal justice activists have long complained that in the United States, routine traffic violations can turn poor people into criminals. The inability to pay fines leads to more fines and penalties, often turning communities against law enforcement. In Ferguson, Missouri, the unrelated shooting death of an unarmed black man five years ago led the community and the police to reassess these practices, sparking a national conversation.  Masood Farivar reports.
 

Latest Episodes
August 15, 2019
Biden Still Leads Democratic Pack, Despite Doubts
Biden Still Leads Democratic Pack, Despite Doubts
August 15, 2019
Guatemala's President-Elect Seeks Changes to Immigration Agreement with US
Guatemala's President-Elect Seeks Changes to Immigration Agreement with US
August 15, 2019
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
August 15, 2019
Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control
Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control
August 15, 2019
Worth of a Girl: VOA Looks at Devastating Effects of Child Marriage
Worth of a Girl: VOA Looks at Devastating Effects of Child Marriage