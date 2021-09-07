Flight 93 Crash Site Rapidly Developed from Mine to 9/11 Memorial
September 07, 2021 07:37 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
An abandoned strip mine near Shanksville, Pennsylvania is now home to the largest memorial related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh, who reported from the crash site of Flight 93 on September 11, 2001 and the days afterwards, reports on how the location has transformed in the last twenty years.
Camera: Kane Farabaugh
Produced by: Kane Farabaugh