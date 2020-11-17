Quick Takes

Flock of Flamingos Gather in Kazakhstan Lake

November 17, 2020 01:26 PM
A large flock of exotic flamingos congregated on the Waters Karakol lake in northern Kazakhstan while on their seasonal migration route, Saturday, November 14. 

The lake is used annually by the birds as they travel south as the weather gets colder, according to a statement by the Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve. 

Lake Karakol serves as a stopover resting place for dozens of birds and is protected by the country’s department for the environment. (REUTERS) 

VOA News
