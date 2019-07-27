Flora Cash - A Swedish Pop Group Making a Splash
July 27, 2019 01:58 AM
Flora Cash - A Swedish Pop Group Making a Splash video player.
The Swedish indie pop duo, Flora Cash, is new in the pop/rock world but has been gaining popularity with a hit song on the charts and a newly-released record. It also has been gaining a following, especially among Albanian-American fans because one of its members, Shresa Lleshaj, is of Albanian descent. The duo recently performed in Baltimore, and VOA's Ardita Dunellari was there.