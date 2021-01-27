Florida Says Only State Residents Can Get COVID Vaccine
January 27, 2021 09:27 AM
Florida is cracking down to prevent non-state residents from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a large number of people got the shot ahead of Florida residents. The vaccine rollout in Florida, as in other states, has faced problems – in large part because of vaccine supply shortages. Liliya Anisimova in Miami has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.