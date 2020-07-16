Following Russia's Constitutional Vote, Signs of a Crackdown Emerge
July 16, 2020 02:49 PM
The political future of Russian President Vladimir Putin would seem to be secure. A constitutional referendum in Russia ending July first gave the longtime leader a new mandate to stay in power for 16 more years. But in the days that have followed the vote, Russia’s security services have launched a series of arrests and detentions against perceived government opponents. From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Ricardo Marquina,
PRODUCER: Rod James