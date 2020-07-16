Europe

Following Russia's Constitutional Vote, Signs of a Crackdown Emerge

July 16, 2020 02:49 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 33 MB
1080p | 63 MB
Original | 183 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

The political future of Russian President Vladimir Putin would seem to be secure. A constitutional referendum in Russia ending July first gave the longtime leader a new mandate to stay in power for 16 more years. But in the days that have followed the vote, Russia’s security services have launched a series of arrests and detentions against perceived government opponents. From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Ricardo Marquina,
PRODUCER: Rod James

Default Author Profile
By
Charles Maynes
Latest Episodes