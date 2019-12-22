Following Trump Impeachment, Congress Breaks for Holidays
December 22, 2019 05:22 PM
Following Trump Impeachment, Congress Breaks for Holidays video player.
Congress is in recess after the House of Representatives voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, stemming from a phone call in July with Ukraine’s president in which Trump urged an investigation of a political rival. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders in the House must now decide when or whether to send the articles to the Republican-controlled Senate for trial. But some top senators have already said they do not intend to act as impartial jurors. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.