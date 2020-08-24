Food Insecure Zimbabweans Turn to Lockdown Relief Kitchens
August 24, 2020 09:37 AM
Zimbabweans are struggling to get by as, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy was in shambles. As food insecurity has grown, charities in the capital have opened relief kitchens to provide free meals to thousands, most of them informal traders unable to earn income because of pandemic restrictions. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Blessing Chigwenhembe
PRODUCER: Marcus Harton