Former IS Capital Raqqa Now Shelters Thousands of Syrians Fleeing Idlib Assault

Raqqa, the former self-proclaimed Islamic State capital now under the control of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, has become a safe haven for thousands of civilians fleeing a Russian-backed Syrian regime offensive in Idlib, northwest Syria. The United Nations estimates the fighting in Idlib since December 2019 has displaced more than 900,000 people, mostly women and children. VOA’s Reber Kalo reports from Raqqa.