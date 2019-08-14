Former Child Prostitute Inspires as Computer Programming Teacher

Marieme Jamme was trafficked from Senegal to France at the age of 13 to work as a prostitute. Later, she lived in a refugee center before making her way to Britain, where Jamme became interested in computer programming. She became a success, and she made it her mission to teach one million women and girls — including refugees — how to program by 2030. Ruud Elmendorp reports from Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya.