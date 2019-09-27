Former President Jacques Chirac Remembered
September 27, 2019 01:20 AM
France is mourning the death of its longtime political leader Jacques Chirac, the country's president from 1995 to 2007 who has also served as prime minister, interior minister, agriculture minister and mayor of Paris. The conservative leader and great proponent of the European Union, Chirac may be best remembered for his firm opposition to the Iraq War. He died Thursday in Paris at the age of 86. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.