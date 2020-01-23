Former Trump Supporters All In for Yang
January 23, 2020 10:10 PM
At one point there were dozens of people running to be the Democratic party's next presidential candidate. Now there are only about a dozen, and only one of them isn't a politician: Andrew Yang. The entrepreneur isn't polling well but he's still in the race thanks to a unique style and really devoted followers. VOA's Suli Yi caught up with two former Trump voters who are now part of the Yang Gang. VOA's Peggy Chang narrates her report.