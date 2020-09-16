Founded by Former Slaves, Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns Struggle to Survive
Oklahoma was once home to more than 50 all-Black towns — more than anywhere else in the United States. Most of those towns, established primarily by freed slaves, have vanished. But as VOA’s Dora Mekouar reports, the battle is on to save what’s left of the 13 all-Black towns that remain.
Camera: Jeremy Gossett Produced by: Bronwyn Benito/Jeremy Gossett