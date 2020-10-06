Four Dead in Southern France Flooding, Up to 18 Missing

Four people have died and up to 18 are missing in floods and heavy rain in southern France, a spokeswoman for Alpes Maritimes prefecture said Monday, October 5.

Torrential rain lashed southern France over the weekend and swollen rivers swept away houses, bridges, and parts of roads.

Aerial videos uploaded to social media show houses teetering on the edge of flooded streets.

Around 1,000 firefighters firefighters, helicopters and soldiers were deployed to the south-eastern Alpes-Maritimes region.

(Reuters)