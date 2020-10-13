In France, Calls Grow for Paris to Back Armenia
October 13, 2020 10:18 AM
As France helps spearhead diplomatic efforts to end the latest clashes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the country’s Armenian diaspora along with leading French politicians are calling on Paris to abandon neutrality and side with Armenia. The uptick in violence is also increasing tensions between France and Turkey — as Lisa Bryant reports for VOA from Paris.