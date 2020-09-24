France’s Muslims Say New Separatism Law Targets Them
September 24, 2020 09:07 PM
The French government is expected to soon unveil long-awaited anti-separatism legislation -- with President Emmanuel Macron making a key speech on the subject next week. The details are still vague, but expectations are already strong and clashing — with the focus on France’s Muslim community, western Europe’s largest. Lisa Bryant reports for VOA from the French capital.
