Franco Exhumation Inflames Spain's Political Tensions

October 25, 2019 02:15 PM
The body of former Spanish dictator General Francisco Franco was exhumed from its grandiose mausoleum outside Madrid Thursday and moved to a cemetery near the capital. Critics have long campaigned for the move, arguing that the site in the "Valley of the Fallen" – which was built by prison laborers under Franco - glorified his dictatorship. The exhumation comes as Spain faces an imminent election and risks inflaming already intense political passions, as Henry Ridgwell reports.   

Henry Ridgwell
