Free at last: Confinement Nightmare Ends for Spain’s Children
April 27, 2020 03:14 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Spain has relaxed what was one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, allowing children to go outside Sunday for the first time in more than a month. Under the relaxed measures, Spanish children under the age of 14 can go for one-hour walks within one kilometer of their homes between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. In a report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona looks at a small step that is making a big difference in some young lives.