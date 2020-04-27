COVID-19 Pandemic

Free at last:  Confinement Nightmare Ends for Spain’s Children

April 27, 2020 03:14 PM
Spain has relaxed what was one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, allowing children to go outside Sunday for the first time in more than a month. Under the relaxed measures, Spanish children under the age of 14 can go for one-hour walks within one kilometer of their homes between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. In a report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona looks at a small step that is making a big difference in some young lives.

Alfonso Beato
