French Farmers Fight for Survival
November 28, 2019 12:03 AM
Farmers across France are protesting poor economic and social conditions in the farming community. Hundreds of tractors disrupted traffic in Paris and other major cities in a demonstration organized by the National Federation of Agricultural Holders' Unions and the union of young farmers. Farmers unloaded tires to block some roads and scattered hay bales across the Champs-Elysées, the central avenue in Paris. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports farmers demand a response from President Emmanuel Macron.