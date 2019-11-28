French Farmers Fight for Survival

Farmers across France are protesting poor economic and social conditions in the farming community. Hundreds of tractors disrupted traffic in Paris and other major cities in a demonstration organized by the National Federation of Agricultural Holders' Unions and the union of young farmers. Farmers unloaded tires to block some roads and scattered hay bales across the Champs-Elysées, the central avenue in Paris. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports farmers demand a response from President Emmanuel Macron.

