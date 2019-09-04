French Government Announces Measures to Tackle Domestic Violence
September 4, 2019 05:44 AM
French Government Announces Measures to Tackle Domestic Violence
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has unveiled measures to tackle domestic violence, following a spate of murders of women that have sparked public outrage. More than 100 women have been killed so far this year in France by their spouses, partners or ex-partners. VOA’s Zlatica Hoke reports domestic violence and murder of women is a worldwide problem, but many governments choose to ignore it.