Africa

French Lawmakers Consider Measure to Return Stolen Assets to Countries of Origin

March 08, 2021 03:13 PM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 18 MB
540p | 24 MB
720p | 49 MB
1080p | 99 MB
Original | 110 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

France may soon join a handful of countries with laws aimed at repatriating stolen money and assets to their countries of origin. But anti-corruption watchdogs say the draft legislation needs changes to ensure the assets don’t go back to corrupt leaders.  Lisa Bryant reports from Paris. 

Camera: Lisa Bryant, agencies 

Lisa Bryant
By
Lisa Bryant
Latest Episodes
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 03:27 PM
Annual Award Recognizes Courageous Women 
Annual Award Recognizes Courageous Women 
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 02:13 PM
Kenya's Young Conservationists Innovate to Save Birds
Kenya's Young Conservationists Innovate to Save Birds
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - March 8, 2021
A54 March 8
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 11:29 AM
New Yorkers Who Relocated for Pandemic Ponder a Return
New Yorkers Who Relocated for the Pandemic Ponder a Return
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 10:29 AM
After Containing Covid, East Asia Lags on Vaccines
After Containing Covid, East Asia Lags on Vaccines