French Lawmakers Consider Measure to Return Stolen Assets to Countries of Origin
March 08, 2021 03:13 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
France may soon join a handful of countries with laws aimed at repatriating stolen money and assets to their countries of origin. But anti-corruption watchdogs say the draft legislation needs changes to ensure the assets don’t go back to corrupt leaders. Lisa Bryant reports from Paris.
Camera: Lisa Bryant, agencies