Europe

French Restaurants Cook Up Pro-Bono Response to COVID-19

May 08, 2020 07:30 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

France will slowly begin unwinding a two-month lockdown next week, but not for its restaurants. A new poll finds the coronavirus pandemic may put nearly one-third of French restaurants out of business - a tragic development if it happens for France, known worldwide for its fine cuisine. From the Paris suburb of Rueil-Malmaison, Lisa Bryant takes a look at the industry’s dilemma — and a pro-bono movement born from the crisis.

Lisa Bryant
By
Lisa Bryant
Latest Episodes
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 07:08
Only 30% of Americans Can Telework During Pandemic, What About the Rest?
Only 30 % of Americans Can Telework, What About the Other 70%?
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 06:23
Deaf Indonesian Woman Makes Clear Face Masks to Enable Lip Reading
Deaf Community Promotes Transparent Face Masks to Help Communication
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 00:03
Trump Prays for COVID-19 Victims, Blocks CDC’s Religious Guidelines
President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump arrive for a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden.
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 23:52
UN Appeals for $6.7 Billion to Help World’s Poorest Survive COVID-19
UN Appeals for $6.7 Billion to Help World’s Poorest Survive COVID-19
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 19:24
60 years later, Access to Birth Control Pill and Other Contraceptives Still Lacking Worldwide
60 years later, Access to Birth Control Pill and Other Contraceptives Still Lacking Worldwide