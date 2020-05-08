French Restaurants Cook Up Pro-Bono Response to COVID-19
May 08, 2020
France will slowly begin unwinding a two-month lockdown next week, but not for its restaurants. A new poll finds the coronavirus pandemic may put nearly one-third of French restaurants out of business - a tragic development if it happens for France, known worldwide for its fine cuisine. From the Paris suburb of Rueil-Malmaison, Lisa Bryant takes a look at the industry’s dilemma — and a pro-bono movement born from the crisis.