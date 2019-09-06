Freshman Representative Makes National News

For a new politician, exposure on traditional and social media is paramount to re-election. Voice of America has been following two new U.S. lawmakers. Republican Pete Stauber of Minnesota's 8th Congressional District and Democratic Representative Katie Porter, of California's 45th congressional district. Through our project entitled, "Climbing the Hill," VOA's Carolyn Presutti shows us how former law professor Katie Porter is putting her training into practice and making headlines.