Impeachment Inquiry

Full House to Vote on Trump Impeachment This Week

December 15, 2019 08:10 PM
Full House to Vote on Trump Impeachment This Week video player.
Embed
Link

The full House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on two articles of impeachment approved by the House Judiciary Committee. It is likely that Donald Trump will become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, with a Senate trial expected next year. Democrats have accused him of abusing the power of the presidency by soliciting Ukraine to investigate one of his chief 2020 Democratic challengers and of blocking Congress to investigate. Trump and his supporters insist he did nothing wrong. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
Latest Episodes
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 20:36
UN Forum to Seek Solutions for World's Displaced
UN Forum to Seek Solutions for World's Displaced
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 03:25
In Pakistan, Free Surgeries, A Lifetime of Smiles
In Pakistan, Free Surgeries, A Lifetime of Smiles
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 03:15
New Challenges Force Kenya Farmers to Replace Coffee Crop
New Challenges Force Kenya Farmers to Replace Coffee Crop
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 17:32
Paradise Lost, Paradise Regained and Rebuilding
Paradise Lost, Paradise Regained and Rebuilding
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 01:06
House Democrats Set to Impeach Trump
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, left, with Rep. Doug Collins, right, the ranking member, listening to opening statements during a markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Dec. 11, 2019.