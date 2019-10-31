Fundraisers at Trump Properties Trigger Ethics Concerns
U.S. President Donald Trump's attended two fundraisers this week, raking in millions of dollars for the Trump 2020 and House Republican campaigns. The events, both held at Trump's own properties in Washington and Chicago are drawing continued scrutiny and charges of ethics violations that the president brushes aside. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.