The Future of Protest? Catalonians Outwit Spanish Authorities with Phone App

December 31, 2019 12:29 PM
Pro-independence protesters in the Spanish region of Catalonia are using the latest technology to try to outwit authorities. An anonymous smartphone app is being used to coordinate demonstrations  - and the latest target was the world-famous "El Clasico" football match between giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the protests have intensified since Madrid jailed several Catalan pro-independence leaders in October.

 

