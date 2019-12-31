The Future of Protest? Catalonians Outwit Spanish Authorities with Phone App
December 31, 2019 12:29 PM
Pro-independence protesters in the Spanish region of Catalonia are using the latest technology to try to outwit authorities. An anonymous smartphone app is being used to coordinate demonstrations - and the latest target was the world-famous "El Clasico" football match between giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the protests have intensified since Madrid jailed several Catalan pro-independence leaders in October.