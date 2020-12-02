2020 USA Votes

Georgia Republicans Show Party Is Not a Monolithic Group

December 02, 2020 04:44 PM
President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud have put doubt in the minds of many Republicans. One state that has seen recounts after the election is Georgia, a state that has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1992. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows the diversity of opinions among Republicans on the outcome of the presidential election.

Producer: Barry Unger. Camera: Joel Brewer, Michael Catron.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
