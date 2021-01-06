2020 USA Votes

Georgia Senate Wins Give Democrats Control of US Congress

January 06, 2021 09:47 PM
Democrats have won control of the U.S. Senate — and Congress as a whole — after scoring a pair of wins in Tuesday’s Senate runoff races that drew the attention of the nation. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Atlanta, Georgia, on the consequences for the Biden presidency. 

Producers: Katherine Gypson, Adam Greenbaum. Camera: Adam Greenbaum.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson

Katherine Gypson is a reporter for VOA’s News Center in Washington, D.C.  Prior to joining VOA in 2013, Katherine produced documentary and public affairs programming in Afghanistan, Tunisia and Turkey. She also produced and co-wrote a 12-episode road-trip series for Pakistani television exploring the United States during the 2012 presidential election. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from American University. Follow her @kgyp

