In Georgia, the Wounds of War Still Fester

August 7, 2019 12:18 PM
The Russian occupation of the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008 created a dividing line in Georgian lands that has affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. On the other side, Russian troops control territory, creating a de facto border that tears the country into three parts, still a painful wound, a decade later. Ricardo Marquina traveled to that border and has this report narrated by Jim Bertel.

